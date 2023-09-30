© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in a village near Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.
This is in Western Ukraine and South of Lviv (Lvov in Russian).
As they write in local public pages, a huge column of smoke rises in the area of the gas pipeline in the village of Strymba, Nadvornyansk district, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Previously, before this, an explosion was heard on the gas pipeline.
Locals speculate that sabotage may have occurred. There are no official comments about what happened yet.