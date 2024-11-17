Forensic Image Analysis Shows NASA Deception

.... I don't know about you but I'm starting to think NASA is full of crap and it's nothing but a massive deep state money sucking machine, to the tune of 68 million dollars per day, meant to mislead the world and hide the existence of God, and enrich their controllers, deep state, the CIA, the 13 bloodline families, and the entire synagogue of satan.

That assessment is, el correctomundo... a little Mexican lingo for ya there, meaning simply, the correct. It's not a perfect language.