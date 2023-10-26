Portrayed as lamblike, speaks as the Serpent...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Both parties have a master, and give the American people the illusion of
"democracy and freedom." Are the American people and the people of the
world really free? Even those people with money will be left with
nothing. The USA is the master at pretending it has the character of a
Lamb, but in reality it speaks and acts like that great Serpent. It lies
,bullies , bombs and destroys, yet it promotes itself around the world
as a beacon of freedom, an expert in business, a master of technology
and fashion, seducing the entire world into obeying its dictates.