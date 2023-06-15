Trump Indictment - Most Say it's a Bad Thing, and Republicans Double Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Mitchell, leading pollster for Rasmussen:
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump is bad for the country, according to a majority of voters who agree that it makes America look like a “banana republic.”
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) charging Trump with multiple felony counts is bad for America. Thirty-five percent (35%) think Trump’s indictment is good for America. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.
