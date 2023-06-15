BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Indictment - Most Say it's a Bad Thing, and Republicans Double Down
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
54 views • 06/15/2023

Mark Mitchell, leading pollster for Rasmussen:

The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump is bad for the country, according to a majority of voters who agree that it makes America look like a “banana republic.”


The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) charging Trump with multiple felony counts is bad for America. Thirty-five percent (35%) think Trump’s indictment is good for America. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.


The story: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/banana_republic_trump_indictment_bad_for_america_most_voters_say


More at Rasmussen Reports: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/


Free Daily Updates: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/daily_updates/


Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/rasmussen_poll

Keywords
trump indictmentrasmussen reportsbiden tankspolitical pollsamerica says
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy