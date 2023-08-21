© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
‘Genetically Transformed Forever’: The Dire Cancer Risks of Foreign Genes - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
“The integration of any foreign gene into your chromosome can cause cancer immediately,” warned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.
“[It] can cause all sorts of inflammation and moreover will cause this gene to be transmitted to your offspring,” he explained.
“This is not a hate speech. This is a speech to make everyone wake up and see the dangers that they are facing because the WHO and the CDC and the FDA and all these guys up there are planning to introduce RNA vaccines worldwide.”
Video via
@ChildrensHD
Hear more of Dr. Bhakdi’s warning to the world: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/dr-sucharit-bhakdis-warning-to-the-world/