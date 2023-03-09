BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 video ‘I know DECEPTION when I see it’
112 views • 03/09/2023

Glenn Beck


March 8, 2023


Tucker Carlson tells Glenn that the American people deserve better. It’s CLEAR the U.S. government is lying about something concerning January 6th, 2021, and the video footage Tucker has unveiled during his Fox News show this week proves it. ‘I know deception when I see it,’ he says, ‘[and] they’re ALL lying.’ Tucker explains why these lies aren’t about power or politics, but they’re about dignity and self-respect instead. He details major consequences facing Americans due to these lies, and he reveals whether others in the mainstream media have reached out to him for access to the footage as well…



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlpTo1IKMzI


Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptiontucker carlsongovernmentamericansglenn becklyingvideo footagejan 6j6
