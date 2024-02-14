Special Election | Republicans play to lose. George Santos's seat flips red to blue in special election in New York.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Once against Republicans shoot themselves in the foot by ousting George Santos over nothing and nominating a hardcore Zionist Democrat, former IDF soldier, to run as a ""Republican"" in his place | House GOP impeaches Mayorkas but its dead on arrival in Senate | SCOTUS gives Jack Smith till Feb. 20th to respond to Trump appeal of immunity claim | Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams explains ""how we got in this mess"" in brilliant mega-viral X post | Biden isn't going anywhere, apparently | RINO TX Sen. John Cornyn gets destroyed after failed attempt to smear Ken Paxton | UK govt thinks you're a terrorist if you read classic literature | FL grand jury bombshell COVID report!
