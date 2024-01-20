Create New Account
Raggedly Dog Still Waits For Her Guardian Who Passed Away l Animal in Crisis Ep 397
Published a month ago

Jan 18, 2024


A dirty stray dog has been wandering this town for 4 years... She left her puppies to a lady who has been feeding her, but she won't come near the lady. Why has she been living on the street for 4 years?

What is she waiting for? Watch the rescue and her makeover!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICkSiHcmgB0

dogrescuepassed awaystraymakeoverkritter klubanimal in crisisraggedlywaits for guardian

