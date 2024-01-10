You Can't Make Up This Stuff

Eyes On The Prize
* This [Bidan] movie is being scripted by gag writers.
* Go figure — the plot rises to new depths yet again!
• Joe has his hands in all 4 (bogus) indictments against his top political enemy.
• Is the Biden White House coordinating the prosecution of Donald Trump?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.