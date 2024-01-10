Create New Account
You Can't Make Up This Stuff
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Eyes On The Prize

* This [Bidan] movie is being scripted by gag writers.

* Go figure — the plot rises to new depths yet again!

Joe has his hands in all 4 (bogus) indictments against his top political enemy.

Is the Biden White House coordinating the prosecution of Donald Trump?


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 January 2024)

Keywords
corruptioncollusionjesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracyfraudidiocracylibtardgeorgiathird worldwitch huntabuse of powerweaponizationsex scandallawfarebanana republicconflict of interestfulton countykleptocracypuppet regimekakistocracypoliticizationleftardkickback scheme

