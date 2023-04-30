BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's STARTING! This Is How They Will Track Everything You Do
MIRRORED from Redacted

Apr 25, 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6urS4l5b-6k

Today the European central bank announced the beginning process for the roll out of the digital euro. While at the same time new penalties are now in place for people that use cash above €1000. You'll be fined and possibly imprisoned. We are watching freedom slip away in the face of fascism. We need to fight back against CBDC's or Central Bank Digital Currencies.


cashdigital eurocbdceuropean central bank
