SEEING WITH GOD'S EYES

The honeymoon phase that follows marriage is new and exciting as two people begin a new life together but this pleasant time period doesn't last forever and is soon replaced with the cares of this world. The young couple then has to cling to each other or risk being split apart when the trials arrive.

It is the same with the Christian life. It is a glorious time after salvation and the baptism of the Holy Spirit, but then you begin to experience attacks and defeats and it makes you wonder why God is allowing these negative circumstances in your life. Has the Lord turned His back on you? No, it is simply a part of the maturing process in the Kingdom of God and the Lord is using circumstances in your life to form you into the person He wants you to be.

King David cried out for relief and the Lord showed him that he wasn't any different than the people who were persecuting him. God opened David's spiritual eyes so that he could the moral filth of humanity. Life does not consist solely of mountain top experiences and your time on earth is a long race in which the Lord is preparing you to be useful in the Kingdom of God. It is up to you to finish your life in a manner that is pleasing to Him.

RLJ-1497 -- MAY 24, 2015

