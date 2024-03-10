© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lew White:YAHUAH: FOUR VOWELS YOD HAY UAU HAY Deceived teachers say the 22 letters of Eberith are all consonants! The script these teachers use is not the original one, but it is what was brought back from Babel. In this video, you will learn to distinguish a vowel from a consonant, improve the phonology of the Name of our Creator, and learn who, why, and how the Eberith language was altered.