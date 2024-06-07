© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A section of a residential block collapsed in Lugansk following a Ukrainian missile attack, military expert Andrey Marochko wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to a TASS reporter, an effort is currently underway to rescue people from the rubble. As many as 22 people may have been injured, officials said, citing updated reports