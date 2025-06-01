BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Liberation of Dachny in the Dzerzhinsk region was completed
3 months ago

Today the liberation of Dachny in the Dzerzhinsk region was completed.

The red flag of the 4th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was raised over the ruins of the village.

Also today our flags were raised in Dyleevka, plus the liberation of Zarya to the south of Konstantinovka was completed. 

The troops are pressing further north. The enemy has not yet been able to solve the problem of stabilizing the front despite the fact that reserves were transferred here from other directions.

The Dzerzhinsky and Konstantinovsky directions are now quite regularly giving good news from the front, which is moving to the northwest.

It is the situation at the front that is our main trump card now.

Adding: 

Russian FABs destroyed a bridge near Orekhov, Zaporozhye region.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
