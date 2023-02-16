BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Norfolk Railway is making residents SIGN a contract saying NF Railway & affiliates will be held “HARMLESS” in order to get home testing
69 views • 02/16/2023

"An East Palestine resident, reported on GB that the Norfolk Railway is making residents SIGN a contract saying NF Railway & affiliates will be held “HARMLESS” in order to get home testing.

NFR is using their OWN “independent” testing company and telling residents they can’t get it done through the EPA if they decline to sign!

This is criminal! They know most of these people can’t afford to pay for their own independent testing!!"

More on Ohio Train Derailment 

"Ohio - "MYID""MyID Can Be Used Anywhere"

October 2022...

East Palestine, Ohio launching new 'MyID' medical service bracelet/wearable device, for all 4,700 residents of the town.

It is a medical information system which helps 1st responders to provide medical care.

QR Codes are used to access important medical information from the devices.


https://youtu.be/txwm6978fXs

East Palestine switching to 'MyID' emergency service

WKBN27 News - Oct. 17th, 2022

2 mins

https://youtu.be/FUnBJijCbTo

East Palestine, Ohio, back in October of 2022, was one of the first cities to partner with MyID.

A form of medical digital ID...

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-switching-to-myid-emergency-service/

It's free? That is a red flag.

And then the CDC updates toxicological screens just before the train derailment...

293 page pdf

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxprofiles/tp20.pdf

East Palestine switching to ‘MyID’ emergency service

Archived:

https://archive.fo/HpruB

MYID @MYID2022

Benefits of decentralized identity include:

1 Increased Privacy

2 Enhanced Security

3 Improved Control

 4 Reduced Fraud

https://twitter.com/MYID2022/status/1625382207308312578


