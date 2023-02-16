Military Pushes UFO FEAR PROPAGANDA To Distract From REAL CRISIS! Another Balloon DESTROYED Over Lake Huron

Is US sovereignty at stake with mysterious "spy balloons" coasting our airspace?

NY Times best selling author Blaine L. Pardoe joins Lauren to expose the lies behind the UFO claims, and the misconduct of the US!

The military failed to protect our boarders from foreign aircraft, while the media played into the fear of US citizens!

Biden's puppet-style leadership has lead most Americans to feel untrusting in the government.

The woke media criminalized patriotism by attacking our National Anthem, white culture and more!

Now, we enter into turmoil with China and Russia and everyone is uncertain of our future!

Is this all a fear-operation to gain more control over citizens, and drive America into the dirt?

To find more on Blaine and his book, "Confederacy of Fear" check out: https://www.amazon.com/Confederacy-Fear-Blaine-Pardoe/dp/1955937583

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network