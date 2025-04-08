BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tariffs, Ohio's Beef with DOGE and Little Judges, Big Country
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 5 months ago

We tackle a series of discussions shaping Ohio's political and economic landscape.


We talk about President Trump's controversial tariffs and how they aim to reshape half a century of U.S. economic policy, with concerns about the impact on Ohio's economy.


We also discuss Intel's broken contract with Ohio, raising questions about the state's investment and future job opportunities.


We look at Ohio's beef with DOGE, a rise in sales tax, and the immense power held by federal judges.


Join us as we navigate these pressing issues, bringing common sense back to the conversation.


Common Sense Moments


00:00 "Martin Luther King Assassination Day"


08:13 Dependence on China: Security Risk


14:39 "Strategy Over Ideals Concerns"


18:16 Senate Bill Concerns on Tariffs


25:21 Trump's Personality Undermines Agenda


30:29 Intel-Related Hazards and Environmental Concerns


34:20 Tax Incentives for Corporate Attraction


36:22 Federal Funding Cuts Impact Services


43:28 Central Ohio Transit Tax Increase


50:45 Judicial Overreach and Forum Shopping


52:32 "Debating Ohio's Court of Claims"


59:10 "Distracted Driving Incident Warning"


Common Sense Takeaways


Tariff Talk [00:00:00 - 00:17:43] We talk about the complex world of tariffs, discussing their economic implications and the potential reshoring of American industry. Is the bombastic approach to tariffs a double-edged sword? We raise essential points about accountability and long-term vision in trade negotiations.


2. Intel's Contract Fiasco [00:17:44 - 00:36:22] With Intel breaking its commitment to the OhioOne project in Johnstown, OH, we dissect the intricate details of a contract that leaves Ohio taxpayers in a lurch. From traffic woes to economic uncertainty, this segment explores the real-life impacts of corporate decisions on local communities.


3. Tales of the Courts [00:36:23 - 00:55:15] Steve brings his legal expertise to address the power and checks of federal judges. Is it time for a judicial reform to curb forum shopping and prevent single judges from influencing national policies? The conversation shifts to potential solutions that could bring more balance and fairness to federal court proceedings.


4. A Valediction for Val Kilmer [00:55:16 - 01:05:16] In our heartfelt tribute, we remember the immense talent of Val Kilmer, whose roles have left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Whether you knew him as the Iceman or Doc Holiday, his legacy will undoubtedly remain cherished.


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
chinatariffstaxesohiojudgesdogecota
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy