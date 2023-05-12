BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FREEDOM REPORT EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE WITH PASTOR ARTUR PAWLOWSKI
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
1
46 views • 05/12/2023

Drag queen story time is happening all over the City of Calgary in public libraries that we the people pay for. Christian Pastor Derek Reimer simply went to exercise his right to oppose it and protest the activity and was assaulted by City staff for his efforts.

The mayor decided to send Calgary police out to the pastor's house to arrest him and we still have no idea where he is then she went ahead and stated that she will ban protesting against pedophiles and drag queens who perform in front of children.

I can't be the only one seeing something wrong with this.

Watch the Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday at 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca and www.DLive.tv/kevinjjohnston

newspoliticscanadacalgarypastor pawlowskipastor reimer
