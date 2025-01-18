The Silent Dagger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the 2nd short film I made as a student. It's a Crime Thriller about an artist who gets involved in a murder.
It was re-edited in 2022 with a few glitches & errors corrected in Oct 2024
then re-uploaded again in Jan 2025 with the best picture quality.
The re-edit was restructured with a new soundtrack and title incorporating the themes of Targeted Individuals, Gangstalking and Silencing which is where the new title derives from.
For more info on this film see: