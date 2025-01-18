BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Silent Dagger
Steven Broome
Steven Broome
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 8 months ago

This is the 2nd short film I made as a student. It's a Crime Thriller about an artist who gets involved in a murder.


It was re-edited in 2022 with a few glitches & errors corrected in Oct 2024

then re-uploaded again in Jan 2025 with the best picture quality.


The re-edit was restructured with a new soundtrack and title incorporating the themes of Targeted Individuals, Gangstalking and Silencing which is where the new title derives from.


For more info on this film see:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/02/19/the-silent-dagger/

Keywords
thrillershort filmbad tree productionsthe silent daggersteven broome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy