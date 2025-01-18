The Silent Dagger

This is the 2nd short film I made as a student. It's a Crime Thriller about an artist who gets involved in a murder.





It was re-edited in 2022 with a few glitches & errors corrected in Oct 2024

then re-uploaded again in Jan 2025 with the best picture quality.





The re-edit was restructured with a new soundtrack and title incorporating the themes of Targeted Individuals, Gangstalking and Silencing which is where the new title derives from.





