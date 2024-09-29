BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IMMIGRANTS [INVADERS] ARE TAKING OVER PENNSYLVANIA ☭ EVERYONE HERE IS FREAKING OUT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
253 views • 7 months ago

You're not going to believe what's happening in ANOTHER small town in America. Another migrant surge has overtaken a small town. This time, it's Charleroi, Pennsylvania.


I spoke with many people in this small town and they all expressed their frustrations with the number of migrants that have overwhelmed their small Pennsylvania town.


#pennsylvania #haitians #charleroi


my community to get exclusive members-only access to additional content:


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pbNH9zaQEM


Sinja the White Ninja posted on BitChute:


https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf


⁣https://refugeesmigrants.un.org/sites/default/files/180711_final_draft_0.pdf

Keywords
pennsylvaniainfiltrationkalergi planmulti pronged attackcharleroidont try that in a small town
