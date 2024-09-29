IMMIGRANTS [INVADERS] ARE TAKING OVER PENNSYLVANIA ☭ EVERYONE HERE IS FREAKING OUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're not going to believe what's happening in ANOTHER small town in America. Another migrant surge has overtaken a small town. This time, it's Charleroi, Pennsylvania.
I spoke with many people in this small town and they all expressed their frustrations with the number of migrants that have overwhelmed their small Pennsylvania town.
#pennsylvania #haitians #charleroi►Join
my community to get exclusive members-only access to additional content: https://www.youtube.com/@NickJohnson/join
OTHER VIDEO SERIES
►The Deep South: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yrg0_gX1fq81lsxUQTnt7Vl
►Hawaii: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yqccGbhjoid97_3BEWegGtf
►Great Lakes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6ypYq3snF04oSnlx1Nz_paCO
►California: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yomU5rB6yOC5C9hr0Qnkf1l
►Texas: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yo9g5TSfY7ySf5apN2Qc8SZ
►The Midwest: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yreUhBrJwFhC9LeCYh1TvBL
►The Mountain West: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yq836p_Frch75GtIGQXn-AX
►California Road Trip: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yoGM0mmbTCTmMa9zMFvvDeG
►Appalachia: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yrVA4HLAJ9hgylkyIiI4Az6
►Florida: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yrjasT68WYExAWy12ydm2ah
►Unboxing America: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yoRYg-ZZSFNFo4dBKxg85JC
If you want to move to a city, but need help deciding on which city is the best, I can help you. I do consulting on where you should move. I can also help you find a real estate agent in any city in America. Let's talk! Email me: [email protected]
My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickjohnson.youtube/
Mappy Merch: https://www.youtube.com/@NickJohnson/store
I have a Patreon if you love it so much! Here's the link to donate to the channel: https://www.patreon.com/NickJohnsonYouTube?fan_landing=true
This channel is about America!
The best video on this topic!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pbNH9zaQEM
Sinja the White Ninja posted on BitChute:
https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf
https://refugeesmigrants.un.org/sites/default/files/180711_final_draft_0.pdf