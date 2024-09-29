IMMIGRANTS [INVADERS] ARE TAKING OVER PENNSYLVANIA ☭ EVERYONE HERE IS FREAKING OUT

You're not going to believe what's happening in ANOTHER small town in America. Another migrant surge has overtaken a small town. This time, it's Charleroi, Pennsylvania.





I spoke with many people in this small town and they all expressed their frustrations with the number of migrants that have overwhelmed their small Pennsylvania town.





#pennsylvania #haitians #charleroi►Join





my community to get exclusive members-only access to additional content: https://www.youtube.com/@NickJohnson/join





OTHER VIDEO SERIES

►The Deep South: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yrg0_gX1fq81lsxUQTnt7Vl

►Hawaii: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yqccGbhjoid97_3BEWegGtf

►Great Lakes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6ypYq3snF04oSnlx1Nz_paCO

►California: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yomU5rB6yOC5C9hr0Qnkf1l

►Texas: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yo9g5TSfY7ySf5apN2Qc8SZ

►The Midwest: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yreUhBrJwFhC9LeCYh1TvBL

►The Mountain West: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yq836p_Frch75GtIGQXn-AX

►California Road Trip: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yoGM0mmbTCTmMa9zMFvvDeG

►Appalachia: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yrVA4HLAJ9hgylkyIiI4Az6

►Florida: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yrjasT68WYExAWy12ydm2ah

►Unboxing America: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq-_cmf3H6yoRYg-ZZSFNFo4dBKxg85JC





If you want to move to a city, but need help deciding on which city is the best, I can help you. I do consulting on where you should move. I can also help you find a real estate agent in any city in America. Let's talk! Email me: [email protected]





My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickjohnson.youtube/

Mappy Merch: https://www.youtube.com/@NickJohnson/store





I have a Patreon if you love it so much! Here's the link to donate to the channel: https://www.patreon.com/NickJohnsonYouTube?fan_landing=true





This channel is about America!





The best video on this topic!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pbNH9zaQEM





Sinja the White Ninja posted on BitChute:





https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf





⁣https://refugeesmigrants.un.org/sites/default/files/180711_final_draft_0.pdf