This is What Got Katie Halper Censored & Canceled By The Hill Israel Is An Apartheid State (mirrored)

30 Sept 2022 #BreakThroughNewsKatie Halper recorded a segment for The Hill’s Rising defending Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from attacks over calling Israel an apartheid state. The Hill presents itself as a channel that opposes cancel culture and censorship. Halper says she was told that The Hill has a ban on opinion videos about Israel. When she pushed to have it aired as a show segment, she says she was fired.
Halper came to BreakThrough to say what The Hill wouldn’t allow. Here it is uncensored.
