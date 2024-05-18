BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HIDDEN SYMBOLS OF EVIL? | This is WILD!
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 12 months ago

Thought I’d check out if this is true. If you crop the right hand side of King Charles portrait and mirror it this is what you get. I filmed it so you can have a go for yourself.. I used Instagram as I find it easy to edit and move things around


https://twitter.com/i/status/1790989974558425240


Befihu

@befihu

Replying to @RealAlexJones

https://x.com/befihu/status/1791037593175363668


Paul O hEalaighthe

@9PAUL73

Here's one of Bush the same artist did ,He does use hidden messages in his art.

https://x.com/9PAUL73/status/1791001346184786421


Graham F French

@GrahamFrench247

Have a look at this little lot I’ve stitched together…

https://x.com/GrahamFrench247/status/1791130046993687031


HIDDEN SYMBOLS OF EVIL? | This is WILD!


Marfoogle News


https://www.youtube.com/live/dGAgMnjQJiE?si=ITQXJRaH02jkmdfA

Keywords
ofportraitking charles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy