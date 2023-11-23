BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pt 2 The Wisdom That Is From Above is Righteous and Peace
15 views • 11/23/2023

Read Out https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/11/the-wisdom-that-is-from-above-is.htmlJames 3:17-18 King James Version (KJV)


But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.

Hebrews 12:11 For the time being no discipline brings joy, but seems sad and painful; yet to those who have been trained by it, afterward it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness [right standing with God and a lifestyle and attitude that seeks conformity to God’s will and purpose].

