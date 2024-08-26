Preventing Future Dental Injuries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protecting your child from dental injuries is easier with the right precautions. This video covers the use of custom-fitted mouthguards, helmets, and the importance of supervision during high-risk activities. Learn strategies to educate your child on safety practices to keep their smile safe. For further guidance and dental protection advice visit https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/dealing-knocked-out-tooth-children/