Vaccine Injured Speaks Out, Natural Solutions For Those Suffering | Ep 113 of Faithful Freedom









At one point during the pandemic healthy thirty-year-old Robert Nobrega was riding his bike outside in Florida, in a mask. He joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to chronicle his journey to his eyes opening after his Covid sh*t injury. Robert Scott Bell joins to offer natural solutions as Nobrega continues to battle to find solutions for his symptoms.Show more





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Cardio Miracle Solution: https://cardiomiracle.com/?ref=YBbpIe9mSOKKH





Vaccine Exemption Forms by State and Immunization Tracking System Opt-Out Links & Resources on https://teryngregson.com/exemptions-by-state





FREE HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUS





Show less









CSID: 9eb3554e13c0a77c









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co