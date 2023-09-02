The Perfect Triangle #160 - 01 September 2023 - Guest: UK Steve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The brilliant techno-savvy iconoclast UK Steve (www.unobtainium.info) returns to discuss the browning of the British Empire, Jewmerica’s drone counterattacks on Russia to spark off WW2, Scamdemic 2.0and the parasite's true goal of war with Iran to spark off World War 3, BRICS and death of the petrodollar hegemony. Solutions end the show.