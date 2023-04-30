BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TPMR 05/01/23 | HOW TO SURVIVE IN TODAY’S WORLD! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
926 followers
86 views • 04/30/2023

💥 DON’T MISS THIS! 💥 CENS🚫RED ON YOUTUBE 💥 Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. WEBSITE: http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US/

✅ Make A Donation: http://www.paulmcguire.us/donations.html

The Paul McGuire Report radio and television ministry is a ministry of faith and we are believing God each month to lay on the hearts of the listeners to support us if they are being blessed. We have asked, and are believing God, to touch the people of God, businesses and organizations to sow into this ministry that they also may be blessed!

Your support enables us to stream Paul’s messages from God’s prophetic Word on Blog Talk Radio, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee, BitChute, YouTube, PodBean, SoundCloud, iTunes and various other podcast applications and platforms. With your help we are now broadcasting “The Paul McGuire Report” from our own TV and Production Studio on our Roku Channel as well as other channels as they become available.

As we continue to trust in the Lord to build this ministry, HIS ministry, we believe He will lead us in the direction He would have us go. May the Lord bless you abundantly for responding to this call to action! Your gift makes it possible to continue our ministry work as together we share the Great Commission and point people to Jesus Christ.

God works through your generous gifts to take the good news of Jesus Christ to millions of people worldwide! You can donate immediately by visiting http://www.paulmcguire.us/donations.html

Thank you for partnering with Paul McGuire Ministries sponsored by Paradise Mountain Church International!

© 2023 PARADISE MOUNTAIN CHURCH INTERNATIONAL | ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#TPMR #PERA #McGuire

Keywords
americagodjesus christsalvationspiritualityoccult5gchristianitypaul mcguireprayerprophecytpmrunaifaithwhopandemicend timesdnarevelationsupernaturaldystopiathe paul mcguire reportwefcovid
