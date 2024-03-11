The Forgotten Genocide | Ann Morrison



Buried and ignored, neglected for more than 65 years, that's how the history of the ethnic German cleansing has been dealt with, the survivor's stories will pay homage to the 15 million people who felt it, lived it, and the many who died from it. The Forgotten Genocide will now be remembered!



The Forgotten Genocide is a documentary that takes a deep dive into the often-overlooked history of ethnic German cleansing. This powerful piece showcases the stories of survivors who endured unimaginable horrors during the aftermath of World War II. It highlights the experiences of the Danubian Swabians, a group of ethnic Germans who lived in the mountainous regions of Bohemia and Moravia for over 700 years, and who became victims of post-war revenge.



The documentary features powerful visuals, archival footage, and interviews with survivors and their families, bringing their harrowing stories to life. It sheds light on the forced expulsions, mass killings, and concentration camp experiences that these people endured. The film also recognizes the brave actions of those who risked their lives to help others during this dark period in history.



The Forgotten Genocide serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of acknowledging and honoring the victims of this forgotten genocide, and as a call to action for justice and remembrance. This documentary aims to give a voice to the millions of people who suffered and to ensure that their stories are never forgotten.

