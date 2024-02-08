AI Tools To EVOLVE Yourself & Challenge Others + Printable POWERFUL Books!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you want to challenge yourself, here is a link to an AI chat-bot that will ask you questions and get you thinking about untold ideas! https://candleai.teleporthq.app/ You may be curious what it is about, it has to do with what is considered "the most dangerous superstition" (Larken Rose) and it has well been documented by scientists like Dr. Stanley Milgram and psychologists like Dr. Carl Jung: https://theliberator.us/psychology
AI chat-bots based on powerful books:
TAO, The Full Return To Nature by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/tao-the-full-return-to-nature-9e31dce0
Nature by Ralph Waldo Emerson: https://youai.ai/ais/nature-acaeff61
Government Is Unnatural, Anarchy Is Natural by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/government-is-unnatural-anarchy-is-natural-7689d92f
Candles In The Dark by Larken Rose: https://youai.ai/ais/candles-in-the-dark-98042e98
What Anarchy Isn't by Larken Rose: https://youai.ai/ais/what-anarchy-isnt-38927e2a
Discourse On Voluntary Servitude by Etienne de la Boetie: https://youai.ai/ais/discourse-on-voluntary-servitude-33101bb8
The End Of All Evil by Jeremey Locke: https://youai.ai/ais/the-end-of-all-evil-401bae2b
Natural Law by Mark Passio: https://youai.ai/ais/natural-law-transcript-f83796b5
Sapientia Naturae (The Guidebook) by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/sapientia-naturae-the-guidebook-878f5592
Sapientia Naturae (Original) by Cory Endrulat:
https://youai.ai/ais/sapientia-naturae-f88b38bd
Nature's Radical Honesty by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/natures-radical-honesty-5cd02541
The Arda Diet by Cory Endrulat: https://youai.ai/ais/the-arda-diet-c910fb9c/use
Printable Sheets:
