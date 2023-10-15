Ukrainian POW explains how after been Encircled by Russian Troops the Platoon Commander Abandoned them - 'If you Run, we will Shoot you' - August 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 2022:
◾️ Ukrainian POW explains how after been encircled by Russian troops the plattoon commander abandoned them.
◾️When the conscripted tried to surrender to the advancing Russian tanks for which they have nothing else to fight but machine guns, they received a radio communication by the National Guard:
- We will shoot at you now, we see you running, we are going to shoot at you!