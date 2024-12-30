Joe Biden Corruption: Chinese Leaders With Hunter Biden & Business Partners In Secret Meeting

New photos have emerged showing Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Xi Jiping, and Chinese Business partners in a secret meeting, which had nothing to do with foreign policies or US government interest. The Biden family allegedly was bribed by China to pass soft laws in US-China foreign policy. Joe Biden will soon be arrested or possibly tried for treason. This white house scandal proves that bible prophecy is true. Visions and dreams are part of the 4th Angel. 7th Day Adventist must awaken from apostasy in the SDA church and follow present truth in the 4th Angel.





Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





What do Joe Biden’s enablers have to say about photographic proof of his corruption? It turns out the National Archives and Records Administration has been holding onto photographic proof of then VP Joe Biden promoting Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China for all these years that Joe has been insisting he did no such thing.





Prophetic Dream: Joe Biden Arrested. President Trump Returns. Bible Prophecy & The Latter Rain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2Tz9dBQauc&t=10s





Yes: NARA had pics of Hunter and Joe meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and with multiple execs of BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed company aligned with Xi’s global Belt and Road Initiative — a company then in the process of being co-launched by Hunter.





That is: The sitting vice president was using his office to promote his son’s ambitions to earn tens of millions promoting the agenda of the Chinese Communist Party.





And the only thing Hunter ever had to sell was access to Joe, meaning his dad was advertising that he was indirectly for sale, you just needed to pay his son.





More links emerge between China and Joe Biden's family





Newly surfaced photos show VP Biden posing with Hunter's business associates





BREAKING: 'Blatant Corruption': Byron Donalds Absolutely Hammers Biden In Heated Floor Speech





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House