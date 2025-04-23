Roman Church destroying lives worldwide....

The Popes knew about the horrific abuse perpetrated on people worldwide by priests and brothers of the Roman Church. The Roman Church is the opposite of Christianity. It carries out its crimes in secrecy and darkness on the most vulnerable in society. An industrial school abuse survivor is calling on the Government to release victims from the non-disclosure agreement set up in relation to the Ryan Commission.

Michael O'Brien was brutally raped during the eight years he spent in St Joseph's Industrial School, Ferryhouse, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Mr O'Brien said he was disappointed following the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland and would now write to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and request he be allowed to disclose the main predator who raped him at St Joseph's.

He also wishes to reveal how much he received in compensation following his testimony - which is also included in the non-disclosure clause.

Mr O'Brien said the pontiff did not go far enough in remedying the Church's role in abuse and cover-up during his visit last weekend.

He told the Irish Independent: "I was disappointed but not surprised by Pope Francis's visit this weekend.

"I watched all weekend, listening to him, and hoped to hear him say he would do everything in his power to root out the priests who abused children, and root out the ones who covered up the crimes."

The Ryan report on abuse detailed testimonies of industrial school detainees who had suffered systematic sexual abuse

The redress board was set up in order for those who had experienced such violence to tell their story and receive compensation for the State's and religious orders' culpability.

The State agreed to indemnify the congregations against any claims that might be made against them or their members in the courts.

"I remember when I gave my evidence to the Ryan Commission," said Mr O'Brien.

"It was very painful. And then the State went and indemnified the abusers. They protected them.

"The Government made us sign a waiver that we would never mention the names of our abusers.

"Or tell anyone how much we received in compensation.

"It was a pittance. But that's not the point. I don't care who knows how much I got."

Mr O'Brien said he has never been able to reconcile the fact that so many violent abusers were allowed to keep their good name through the State indemnity clause.

"I'm angry that we're the ones who are made stay silent while the abusers get to keep their good name.

"I was judged because my mother died and they assumed my father and sisters couldn't look after us.

"That was my crime. My seven brothers and sisters and I were taken away like criminals.

"Our only crime against the State was that we were poor and had no mother. Imagine that."

He said his wife and granddaughter "begged" him to take part in the redress scheme.

"They begged me to do it so it could give us some peace," Mr O'Brien said.

"My granddaughter and my wife were in floods of tears. They wanted me to have closure and for us to be set up a bit better.

"I'm going to write to Leo Varadkar and ask him to free us of the indemnity clause."

Mr O'Brien's abuser died some years ago. The State worked hand in glove with the Church, the so called `leaders` of Catholic countries are just as guilty as the filthy, Roman Church.