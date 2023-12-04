BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TESTIMONY of Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Palevsky Part. 2 The Danger of vaccination
LeeYoungF4ST
LeeYoungF4ST
20 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 12/04/2023

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336

Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky is a pediatrician in Northport, New York and is affiliated with Mather Hospital. He received his medical degree from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Specialties

Pediatrics
Pediatricians treat children, infants, and adolescents. They are trained to meet the unique needs of children, through all of their developmental stages, as they grow and mature.

Subspecialties

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

Education

Bellevue Hospital Nyu School Med, Fellowship Hospital — 1991
Mt Sinai Hospital, Residency Hospital — 1990
Mt Sinai Hospital, Internship Hospital — 1988
New York University School Of Medicine, Medical School — 1987

Dr. Palevsky joins the podcast to discuss the questions that are either not being asked or censored about the pandemic, the implications of being vaccinated and the dangers of mandatory vaccination, along with shifting the medical paradigm and living from a space of higher consciousness.

Keywords
autismnano particlesblood brain barrierdr larry palevskydr lawrence palevskypolysorbate 80danger of vaccinebanned testimony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy