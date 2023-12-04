TESTIMONY of Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Palevsky Part. 2 The Danger of vaccination

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336



Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky is a pediatrician in Northport, New York and is affiliated with Mather Hospital. He received his medical degree from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Specialties

Pediatrics

Pediatricians treat children, infants, and adolescents. They are trained to meet the unique needs of children, through all of their developmental stages, as they grow and mature.

Subspecialties

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

Education

Bellevue Hospital Nyu School Med, Fellowship Hospital — 1991

Mt Sinai Hospital, Residency Hospital — 1990

Mt Sinai Hospital, Internship Hospital — 1988

New York University School Of Medicine, Medical School — 1987

Dr. Palevsky joins the podcast to discuss the questions that are either not being asked or censored about the pandemic, the implications of being vaccinated and the dangers of mandatory vaccination, along with shifting the medical paradigm and living from a space of higher consciousness.