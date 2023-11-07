BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Suez Crisis 1956
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
74 views • 11/07/2023

In 1956, international crisis over control of the Suez Canal put Britain and France into direct conflict with President Nasser of Egypt, a proud Arab nationalist determined to stand up to foreign powers meddling in Egyptian affairs. Ultimately all led to more centralized consolidated control for Rothschild USA (CORPORATION)

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazamass murdersuez canalben gurion canalsuez crisis 1956president nasser of egyptglobalist crime syndicate land grab
