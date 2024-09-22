Missouri to EXECUTE an INNOCENT Man on Tuesday

Missouri is set to execute an innocent man in two days. Help the @innocenceprojectNY save Marcellus!

SIGN THE PETITION:

https://innocenceproject.org/petitions/stop-the-execution-of-marcellus-williams-an-innocent-man/





Call Gov. Parson at 417-373-3400

Call script:

Hi, my name is [NAME] and I am calling regarding the impending execution of Marcellus Williams.

Please do not let Missouri execute Marcellus, an innocent person — where there is overwhelming evidence that his trial was constitutionally unfair — on Sept. 24.

Missouri should not commit the irreparable injustice of executing an innocent person.





https://innocenceproject.org/who-is-marcellus-williams-man-facing-execution-in-missouri-despite-dna-evidence-supporting-innocence/





***





On September 24 at 6 PM, Marcellus Williams will face lethal injection unless you and I demand that Governor Mike Parson stay the execution. This is the third time that Marcellus is facing execution? The reason? There is no evidence to support that he is guilty. Marcellus was convicted for stabbing Felicia Gayle to death in 1998. Although the crime scene was covered with DNA evidence from the perpetrator, none of it matches Marcellus. The case against Marcellus was based on the testimony of two unreliable witnesses - both were incentivized by promises of leniency for their own criminal cases as well as reward money. Both individuals were known fabricators, providing inconsistent statements. Their information could not be independently verified nor did they provide anything that wasn't public knowledge. In 2016, the Missouri Supreme Court stayed Marcellus’ execution due to DNA testing that showed the DNA on the murder weapon wasn’t his.





However, the case was then sent back to the Supreme Court of Missouri. Without considering the DNA results, he was rescheduled for execution. Then, just a few hours before he was set for lethal injection, Governor Greitiens stayed the execution to allow for more review. He appointed a Board of Inquiry to investigate the case. Under Missouri law the stay of execution remains in place until review is finished and a formal report issued. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey ignored this and sought a new execution date. Missouri has destroyed or corrupted the evidence that could conclusively prove Marcellus’ innocence. The victim of the family opposed Marcellus’ execution, but the Missouri Attorney General has been relentless in pursuing execution.









Marcellus’ jury consisted of 11 white people and only one Black person. The prosecutor had a history of racially discriminatory jury selection.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell admitted that the previous administration committed constitutional errors that resulted in Marcellus’ murder conviction and death sentence.





Unless you and I spread the word, Marcellus will be executed on Tuesday for a crime he didn't commit. The state will use pentobarbital. The manufacturer of that drug has banned its use for execution. Most pharmaceutical companies won’t supply their drugs for executions. Most states are forced to purchase drugs illegally across state lines. In fact, Missouri buys drugs for their executions in cash from an unknown source.





Despite facing death, Marcellus has spent the last 23 years in prison. He’s a devout Muslim and serves as Imam at his prison. He has an exemplary prison record and is a poet.





What can you do? Sign the petition. Share this video or make your own. Spread Marcellus’ story across all your social media platforms. Use the hashtags #SaveMarcellus and #MarcellusWilliams. Put the link to the petition in your bio. The Innocence project has pre-made posts ready for you to share and graphics available to create your own content. And don’t forget to call Governor Parson’s office and request that he halt the execution. The Innocence Project has even created a script you can use when calling, which is on the screen now.









REFERENCES:

https://socialpresskit.com/savemarcellus https://apnews.com/general-news-a97937db95a34c03b116817d2ed3c340 https://innocenceproject.org/who-is-marcellus-williams-man-facing-execution-in-missouri-despite-dna-evidence-supporting-innocence/ https://innocenceproject.org/time-is-running-out-urge-gov-parson-to-stop-the-execution-of-marcellus-williams/ https://innocenceproject.org/petitions/call-gov-parson-to-stop-the-sept-24-execution-of-marcellus-williams-417-373-3400/





