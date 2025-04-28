BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
King Trump: Abraham Accords To 3rd Temple!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
93 views • 4 months ago

Under the May 2025 full moon, King Trump will be forging new peace agreements with many Abraham Accord Nations and Israel, greatly increasing the covenant per Daniel 9:27. Afterward, Trump will fly to Russia to sign peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine causing more worldwide peace to blossom. It's our theory that God has anointed Trump to be like King Cyrus for 2025 to cause peace and safety (1 Thess. 5:3) in the world. Then God will bring His Holiness back to the Temple Mount and cause it to become a House of Prayer. Prophecies are being fulfilled quickly. The news cycles are exploding! Let's analyze them together!

Keywords
trumpbible prophecyrevelationantichrist3rd templeend of daysgogabraham accords
