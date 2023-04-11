Moms On A Mission | Education | Guest: Phenomenal 15 Year Old Hannah Faulkner | Freedom | ReAwaken Tour| Pro-Life | Christian Family Values

On this episode of Moms on a Mission, the moms welcome the fabulous and phenomenal 15 year old college freshmen, Hannah Faulkner. Hannah is a dynamic speaker and role model for teens all across America. Hannah shares her strategies on how she became a bold and courageous teenager and explains how she is pushing back against today's toxic culture. Hannah also gives us some of the inside scoop about Charlie Kirk and the work she is doing with him at Turning Point USA. In addition, she recently hosted the first Teens Against Gender Mutilation rally and gives us an update on the details of this event. We also share a recent speech given by Hannah at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour! You will not want to miss this! Hannah’s words are powerful and will inspire you to do more to push back against tyranny and fight for freedom along with teaching your children to do the same.







Links:

@hannahfaulkner1776





https://rumble.com/v29xl9s-reawaken-nashville-tn-day-1-clay-clark-flynn-hannah-faulkner-the-battlegrou.html



