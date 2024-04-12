BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Mormonism Just a Branch of Christianity? (Part 2) with Dennis and Rauni Higley
46 views • 04/12/2024

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-dennis-and-rauni-higley-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call featuring T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for tuning in. In today’s program, Tom continues his visit with the husband-and-wife team of Dennis and Rauni Higley to discuss their outreach ministry to Mormons. Now, along with his guests, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary! Today we’re continuing our conversation with Rauni and Dennis Higley, and, folks, if you missed part one, you just have to go there - even right away, because this isn’t on live radio. We have this archived, and we have it at places where you can check it out whenever you want to. But the reason I’m saying that is because both Dennis and Rauni gave us their testimony, and, well, Gary will tell you, I had…what? three words to say? I didn’t even want to interrupt myself to interrupt them. It was really - it demonstrated how God works in our lives even before we come to know Him. And it was just a tremendous testimony of God’s graciousness, of His mercy, how He orchestrates our lives. It was just wonderful.



apostasymormonldsberean callta mcmahondennis and rauni higley
