Shot Show 2024 Virtual Reviews, by Hunter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It looks to be a painful year ahead. Laughter is medicine, so I
thought we could take a laugh, based on the alleged firearms safety
breaches of Hunter Biden, while providing genuine firearms reviews. All
categories were measured with price sensitivity in mind, meaning the
overall score of the gun, was divided by price.
1 : Best .22 Plinker = GSG-16
2 : Best Economy 308 Winchester = Savage Axis Timber (from Cabelas)
3 : Best All Purpose 12 Gauge = Wolverine XM
4 : Most Firepower, entry permit level (Canada) = Hunt Group FD-12
5 : Best Overall Survival Rifle = Ruger Backpacker (Take-down)