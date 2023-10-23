BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Norman Traversy and Sandy Glaze discuss MillionMarch4Children
Sandy Glaze
Sandy Glaze
2 followers
0
10 views • 10/23/2023

#1millionmarch4children #soundoffreedom #consciousness

238 views • Sep 24, 2023
Norman Traversy has been instrumental in pioneering the movement to address the nefarious activities within the government systems in Canada. Norman's contact information is below. Support Norman at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-fo... Visit Sandy at https://sandyglazecoach.com Email me at: [email protected] FaceBook:   / 100011325213448   You Tube:    / @sandyglaze5466   Telegram: https://t.me/sandyglazecoach Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Mf... Twitter:   / 1326650422338183182   Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa... To purchase a digital copy of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love & Dynamic Relationships go to https://sandyglazecoach.com/the-book/ #standinyourmagnificence #NormanTraversy #1millionmarch4children #soundoffreedom #consciousness #SandyGlaze


