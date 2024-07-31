Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends | Ep 81: Dr. Omar Almadani





Dr.TomCowan

Someone to Turn to When Surgery Is Recommended





In today's episode of "Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends," I introduce the newest addition to our New Biology clinic, Omar Almadani. Omar is a Saudi-born physician who did a full plastic-surgery training in Paris, where he still lives. I must admit, when I received Omar's application to join our team, I was surprised that a fully qualified plastic surgeon would have heard of the New Biology Clinic, let alone be interested in joining us. But as you will hear, Omar's journey is far from the usual story for most surgeons.





In particular, he, like all of us at the New Biology Clinic, set out to find out what is real and true in health, medicine and biology so that we could better help our members. Instead of encountering truth, we met deception, evasion and often corruption. Such experiences are particularly poignant for those facing a surgical procedure, as there is often no place to turn to find out whether the suggested procedure is the only option. So many people have seen enough from conventional medicine to have a deep distrust of its assertions and therapies. Yet, it can be almost impossible to find someone who truly understands what conventional medicine is offering and whether it is really the only prudent course. Again, this issue can be daunting when one is faced with the prospect of surgery.





That is precisely the reason I wanted to bring Omar onto our team: to give our members access to an honest exploration of whether a surgical procedure is truly needed, and maybe, more important, whether safer and still successful options exist.





In addition to exploring whether surgery is necessary, he can also support people who have already had surgery, and the outcome left much to be desired. Although Omar has studied and worked with enough New Biology principles and therapies to be able to work with a wide variety of people, these are his areas of focus.





Our goal is to help our members navigate the mine-field of our current misnamed health-care system. We can serve as a trusted advisor, giving you the real story of what is known about different procedures and therapies offered in conventional medicine. Then we can offer alternative solutions in many cases. Toward this end, Omar is a welcome and valuable addition to our team.





Learn more about Omar and the New Biology Clinic here: https://newbiologyclinic.com/