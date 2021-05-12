© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbrmXcje32U
12/5/2021 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping’s confidence and insanity come from Russia; Xi has personal grudges with the US and European governments and they look down upon each other; battery, new energy, digital currency, and space technology have given Xi confidence; Xi Jinping alone determines the fate of Communist China, and Russia is the key for taking down the CCP