Celeste Solum speaks with Brian Godawa about Cruel Logic
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
342 views • 10/31/2023

Celeste interviews Brian James Godawa, an Amazon best-selling author in biblical fiction and film-maker. Debuting a new genre to explore questions of faith through a psychological lens in a new theological thriller set against the backdrop of a postmodern woke university engulfed in student unrest.

"Cruel Logic: The Philosopher Killer", the first novel in the Theological Thriller series.

https://www.amazon.com/Cruel-Logic-Philosopher-Theological-Thriller-ebook/dp/B0CBXZR1MS

