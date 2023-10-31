Celeste Solum speaks with Brian Godawa about Cruel Logic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celeste interviews Brian James Godawa, an Amazon best-selling author in biblical fiction and film-maker. Debuting a new genre to explore questions of faith through a psychological lens in a new theological thriller set against the backdrop of a postmodern woke university engulfed in student unrest.
"Cruel Logic: The Philosopher Killer", the first novel in the Theological Thriller series.
