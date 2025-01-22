BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Unveils Legally Complex Plan to Prosecute Fauci for 'Crimes Against America'
1673 views • 7 months ago

The Biden administration pulled every trick in the book this week, knowing full well that when Fauci falls, the entire COVID cabal’s house of cards will come crashing down. But here’s the catch: Fauci’s preemptive pardon? It won’t hold up.

A member of the Trump administration has revealed a legally complex plan that involves stripping Dr. Anthony Fauci of his citizenship and designating him as an enemy combatant—for crimes committed against America in service of the globalist agenda.

With new claims emerging that Fauci is directly responsible for over 100 million deaths, these extraordinary measures are said to be a cornerstone of Trump’s mission—not just to “Make America Great Again,” but to restore health, justice, and accountability to the nation.

Justice is coming, and we’re here to break it all down.

  • I don't believe a word of it, would love to be proved wrong. ~﻿﻿The Prisoner

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationcrimes against humanitypardonfauciexecutive orderscovidplandemictrump 2025preemptive pardon
