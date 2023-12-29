Number of Swiss patients on cancer meds SUDDENLY rose dramatically in 2021-2022. What could it be?

Swiss health economist prof. dr. Konstantin Beck (University of Lucerne) [1] discusses data provided by major Swiss health insurer Helsana [2] about the number of their patients who receive cancer drugs. The latest update has been published on November 30th, 2023.
The average of the number from 2013-2020 is 92 451. In 2022, this number of Helsana insured who were on cancer drugs SUDDENLY increased to at least 152 000, which is an increase of 64%. The increase is 94% compared to 2017.
REFERENCES
[1] Prof. dr. Konstantin Beck (University of Lucerne)
https://www.unilu.ch/en/faculties/faculty-of-economics-and-management/professorships/prof-dr-konstantin-beck/
[2] Health insurer Helsana
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helsana
SOURCES
Original video (without subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Z6rviCbCNg
Tweet by aussie17, who added subtitels:
https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1732563320304193921
Mirrored - frankploegman
