ASCENSION & THE SOLAR ECLIPSE ON APRIL 8TH!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
22 followers
0
32 views • 04/06/2024

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I will be talking about the ascension with Judy Cali (one of America’s best psychics) on the Ascension and the April 8th Solar Eclipse, where negatives will be forced off Earth! We will also talk about conspiracies and whether Florida will be attacked this fall to stop the elections there. If you live in Florida I urge you to especially watch this important show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
ascensionconspiraciesole dammegardsolar eclipseflorida attackpsychic judy cali
