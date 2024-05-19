BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fasting And Detoxification: A Different Perspective
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
132 views • 12 months ago

Rethinking Detox and Fasting: My Gentle Approach

Welcome to the Reality of Health podcast! In this episode, I delve into a fresh perspective on fasting and detoxification. I challenge conventional views and offer a less invasive approach, emphasizing the importance of gradual cleansing and the body's natural ability to detoxify. I provide tips such as using bone broth, charcoal, and clarified butter during a cleanse, and highlight the importance of relaxation and clean living. Tune in to learn why detoxification doesn't have to be harsh and how you can support your body gently and effectively.


00:00 Introduction to Fasting and Detoxification

00:23 Challenging Traditional Views on Detox

02:42 Practical Tips for a Safer Detox Experience

05:03 A New Perspective on Cells and Detoxification

09:43 Daily Practices for Natural Detoxification

11:06 Concluding Thoughts on Gentle, Long-term Detox

11:56 Gratitude and Final Remarks

Keywords
emfhealingtoxinsdetoxificationgroundingliver detoxfastingcellsred light therapyrelaxationmicrobiomeautophagycharcoalsaunasun exposurebone brothgheecentral nervous systemmicrozymassomatidsclarified buttercastor oil packcleansing protocolsorganic lemonclean food and water
