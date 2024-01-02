Create New Account
Highlights of 2023 Part II
We hope you are having an incredible start to 2024. This week’s show is part II of our Highlights of 2023 series.


Highlights in this program include interviews with Calev Myers, Andrew Lawton, Jay Goldberg, Marcel Lebrun, Dr. Leslyn Lewis, Shawn Buckley and Peter Durasami on topics such as the war in Israel, poverty solutions, the Emergency Measures Act and more.


(Check out our channel on YouTube to see an archive with full versions of these shows anytime.)


Thank you for your support that made these programs possible.


We look forward to another strong list of guests throughout 2024!


