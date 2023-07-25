X22 REPORT Ep. 3122a - [CB] Testing [CBDC], People Rejected It, [FF] Event Needed, This Will Fail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3122a - July 24, 2023
[CB] Testing [CBDC], People Rejected It, [FF] Event Needed, This Will Fail
The economic system is breaking down and the people of each country are seeing this. The [CB] is testing the water to see how the people and countries will accept [CBDC], this is not working out to well for the [CB], the people are rejecting it, [FF] will be used to push the people into it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
