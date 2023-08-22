LAHAINA HAS ALL THE HALLMARKS OF A FIRESTORM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOT SO RECENT MEMORIES HAVE HAUNTING SIMILARITIES
British Dresden survivor: Everything was alight in 'evil' attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6wvydTn0DY&t=86s
Was the Fire Storm Unleashed on Dresden Worse than an Atom Bomb?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIxdXOOdq-0
DRESDEN - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Dresden_in_World_War_II
TOKYO - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Tokyo_(10_March_1945)
THE FORGOTTEN BATTLE THAT ENDED WW2 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet_invasion_of_Manchuria
Mirrored - Remarque88